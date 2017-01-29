Germany's Johannes Lochner continued his impressive run in Konigssee on Sunday, winning the four-man bobsleigh event for his second World Cup title of the weekend.

The gold was Lochner's third in the discipline and fifth overall; Lochner has also won back-to-back two-man events on the World Cup circuit.

Fellow German Nico Walther's sled finished 0.25 seconds behind Lochner for silver and Russia's Alexey Stulnev earned bronze. Canada's Justin Kripps finished 16th, while Chris Spring and Nick Poloniato placed 19th and 23rd respectively.