The World Cup women's bobsleigh season wrapped up on a high note for one of Canada's pilots on Saturday in Pyeongchang, while the other was left off the podium, and missed the overall title by a mere 14 points.

Alysia Rissling guided her sled and brakeman Cynthia Appiah to a bronze-medal finish on the 2018 Olympic track, while Kaillie Humphries and Melissa Lotholz finished off the podium in fifth place.

With Jamie Greubel-Poser winning gold in the Pyeongchang event, the American pilot took the 225 points awarded to the winner and wrapped up the women's overall title with a total of 1644 points on the season.

Humphries — who came into Saturday's race with a small 27 point lead in the standings — took 184 points for her fifth-place result, and finished second overall with 1630 points.

American pilot Elana Meyers Taylor scored bronze in the race and took third overall on the season.

Alysia Rissling, Cynthia Appiah 'brought it' to track in Pyeongchang1:14

Rissling's first podium finish of the season helped her finished eighth in the overall standings with a total of 1016 points.

Canadian men all finish in top-10

On the men's side, Canadian pilot Nick Poloniato and brakeman Lascelles Brown were just five-hundredths of a second off the podium, taking a fourth-place finish.

Germany's Francesco Friedrich and Thirsten Margis won gold in 1:40.82, followed by Lativa's Oskars Kibermans and Matiss Miknis (0.30), and fellow Germans Johannes Lochner and Joshua Bluhm (0.34).

The Canadian sled of Chris Spring and Neville Wright were sixth (0.52) while Justin Kripps and Jesse Lumsden were seventh (0.53).

The final standings have Kripps as the top Canadian pilot in ninth place (976), Spring was 14th (730), and Poloniato was 21st (487) in his rookie campaign.