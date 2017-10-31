Austrian ski jumper Gregor Schlierenzauer is out indefinitely and will miss the start of the World Cup season after damaging his right knee in training.
The Austrian ski federation says the record 53-time World Cup winner tore a medial collateral ligament after a fall in practice at the hill in Ramsau, adding he won't need surgery.
In a federation statement, Schlierenzauer says "I will get through this and continue my way. But I won't put myself under pressure for my return to the World Cup."
Schlierenzauer hurt the same knee in a ski flying crash in Oberstdorf, Germany, in February, one month after he had returned from a year-long competition layoff.
The ski-jumping season, which includes the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in February, starts in Wisla, Poland, on Nov. 18-19.
