Torin Yater-Walter of the U.S. took top honours at Saturdays' freestyle skiing halfpipe World Cup event in Pyeongchang South Korea.

While countryman Aaron Blunck came in second (94.40) and Valentin Benoit of France third (92.60).

Canada's top finishers were Noah Bowman of Calgary (90.80) and Mike Riddle of Edmonton (89.40), who placed fifth and sixth respectively.

In the women's event, Canada also fell short of the podium.

With a score of 76.60, Cassie Sharpe of Comox B.C. finished fifth behind winner Marie Martinod of France, who blew away the competition with a 91.60.

Devin Logan (86.80) of the US captured second, while Ayana Onozuka (84.0) of Japan came third.

​The event was held at Phoenix Park, which will be the venue for the 2018 Olympic Games.