Training for the season-opening women's World Cup downhill was cancelled Thursday due to soft course conditions.
The first two downhills of the season are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, followed by a super-G on Sunday in Lake Louise, Alta.
The women were able to train Wednesday with Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein posting the fastest time.
Another training run is scheduled for Friday.
American ski star Lindsey Vonn makes her return to the venue where she has won 18 times.
Vonn missed last year's World Cup in Lake Louise with a broken arm.
