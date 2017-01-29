Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia took advantage of bib No. 1 to win the first super-G of her career Sunday while defending overall World Cup champion Lara Gut crashed.
Stuhec finished 0.31 seconds ahead of Sofia Goggia of Italy and 0.70 in front of Anna Veith of Austria, another former overall champion.
Current overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin finished fourth for the best speed result of her career while fellow American Lindsey Vonn was 12th.
Gut was fastest through the first two checkpoints when she lost control and twisted around in the air. The Swiss standout was fortunate to land with her skis facing downhill and came away with bruises on her right leg and arm.
Shiffrin extended her overall lead to 80 points ahead of Gut.
