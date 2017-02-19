Canada's Mikael Kingsbury has captured his second freestyle skiing World Cup gold medal of the weekend.
The skier from Deux-Montagnes, Que., edged Benjamin Cavet of France to finish first in the dual moguls event.
The Canadian also won gold in moguls on Saturday.
Matt Graham of Australia was third Sunday.
Philippe Marquis of Quebec City was fifth, Simon Pouliot-Cavanagh of Quebec City was 11th, Marc-Antoine Gagnon of Terrebonne, Que., was 17th, Laurent Dumais of Quebec City was 21st and Calgary's Luke Ulsifer was 38th.
On the women's side, Chloe Dufour-Lapointe of Montreal was the top Canadian on the women's side in fourth spot. Andi Naude of Penticton, B.C., was sixth, Audrey Robichaud of Quebec City was seventh, Montreal's Maxime Dufour-Lapointe was eighth, Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Montreal was 12th and Alex-Anne Gagnon of Terrebonne, Que., was 13th.
