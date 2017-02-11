Canadian moguls star Mikael Kingsbury won a gold medal at a World Cup freestyle skiing event on the Olympic course in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Saturday.
The skier from Deux-Montagnes, Que., finished first with 86.71 points, just ahead of Dmitriy Reiherd of Kazakhstan, who scored 86.70.
Quebec City's Philippe Marquis was third with 85.94.
Laurent Dumais of Quebec City was ninth, Marc-Antoine Gagnon of Terrebonne, Que., was 14th, Simon Pouliot-Cavanagh of Quebec City was 18th and Luke Ulsifer of Calgary finished 34th.
On the women's side, Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Montreal was second with 78.35 while Andi Naude of Penticton, B.C., was third at 78.16. Australian Britteny Cox captured gold with 81.66 points.
Chloe Dufour-Lapointe of Montreal was eighth, Audrey Robichaud of Quebec City was ninth, Alex-Anne Gagnon of Terrebonne, Que., was 15th and Maxime Dufour-Lapointe of Montreal was 24th.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.