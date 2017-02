Canadian moguls star Mikael Kingsbury capped a dominant World Cup season with his seventh straight gold medal on Sunday.

The Deux-Montagnes, Que., skiers finished first in dual moguls, ahead of Swiss Marco Tade and American Bradley Wilson to follow up his victory on Saturday.

Simon Pouliot-Cavanagh of Quebec City was fourth, Philippe Marquis of Quebec City was seventh, Marc-Antoine Gagnon of Terrebonne, Que., was 14th, Laurent Dumais of Quebec City was 15th and Calgary's Luke Ulsifer was 20th.

Kingsbury, who had already secured the overall moguls title this season, has won a record 42 career World Cup golds.

"It was an amazing season," Kingsbury said. "I'm happy with where I am right now and I believe I've done a good job with my coaches and team to get me to this point and win my sixth World Cup Crystal Globe."

On the women's side, Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Montreal won bronze, finishing behind gold medallist Britteny Cox of Australia and silver medallist Perrine Laffont of France. It was the second podium finish for Dufour-Lapointe this weekend.

Justine Dufour-Lapointe picks up second podium finish in 24-hours1:20

Andi Naude of Penticton, B.C., was fourth, Montreal's Chloe Dufour-Lapointe was fifth, Alex-Anne Gagnon of Terrebonne, Que., was sixth, Audrey Robichaud of Quebec City was ninth and Montreal's Maxime Dufour-Lapointe was 10th.

Justine Dufour-Lapointe was the top Canadian in the overall moguls standings in third place.