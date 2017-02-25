Canada's Mikael Kingsbury captured his sixth straight World Cup freestyle skiing gold medal on Saturday in Zhangjiakou, China.

The skier from Deux-Montagnes, Que., finished first in men's moguls, capturing 86.00 points to edge Australian Brodie Summers, who scored 81.75.

Matt Graham of Australia was third with 81.12.

Philippe Marquis of Quebec City was seventh, Marc-Antoine Gagnon of Terrebonne, Que., was eighth, Simon Pouliot-Cavanagh of Quebec City was 10th, Laurent Dumais of Quebec City was 12th and Calgary's Luke Ulsifer was 28th.

Kingsbury leads the World Cup moguls standings and is second in the overall freestyle rankings.

On the women's side, Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Montreal won silver with 79.26 points.

Perrine Laffont of France took gold with 80.01 while Australia's Britteny Cox captured bronze with 76.52.

Andi Naude of Penticton, B.C., was seventh, Audrey Robichaud of Quebec City was eighth, Montreal's Maxime Dufour-Lapointe was 11th.

Justine Dufour-Lapointe is the top Canadian in the overall standings moguls standings in third place. Naude is fourth.