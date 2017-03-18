Edmonton's Mike Riddle won silver in the men's skiing halfpipe on Saturday at the world freestyle skiing championships.

Riddle finished with 89.60 points, behind American Aaron Blunck (91.80) and ahead of France's Kevin Rolland (88.40).

Noah Bowman (85.80) was sixth and Brendan MacKay (82.80) was seventh, both from Calgary. Simon d'Artois (39.40) of Whistler, B.C., was ninth.