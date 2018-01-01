Mikaela Shiffrin matches childhood idol with 37th World Cup victory
Mikaela Shiffrin won a parallel slalom city event on Monday to match her childhood idol, Marlies Schild, with her 37th World Cup victory.
American skier ties Austria's Marlies Schild for 6th all time
Mikaela Shiffrin won a parallel slalom city event on Monday to match her childhood idol, Marlies Schild, with her 37th World Cup victory.
Shiffrin pumped her fist violently after edging Swiss rival Wendy Holdener in the final of a race made complicated by fog and mist.
Shiffrin, the 22-year-old American standout, and Schild, the retired Austrian slalom specialist, are now joint sixth on the list of all-time winners that Lindsey Vonn tops with 78 victories.
Melanie Meillard of Switzerland beat Frida Hansdotter of Sweden in the small final for third place.
In the men's event, Andre Myhrer of Sweden defeated Michael Matt of Austria to claim his eighth career win.
Linus Strasser of Germany beat Dave Ryding of Britain for third.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.