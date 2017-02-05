Canada's Mikael Kingsbury grabbed top spot in men's dual moguls on Saturday for his second freestyle skiing World Cup gold medal in three days.

Kingsbury, the 2014 Olympic silver medallist, edged out fellow Canadian Marc-Antoine Gagnon of Terrebonne, Que., in the final. Australian Brodie Summers placed third.

The 24-year-old Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., also won gold in the men's moguls on Thursday evening and sits atop the overall standings in both events. It was Gagnon's first podium finish at a World Cup in over two years.

"It's crazy to pull off back-to-back wins in Deer Valley," said Kingsbury. "For the competitive moguls community, this event rivals the Super Bowl… This weekend I skied strategically, I knew everyone was going to challenge me. It was important to stick to my game plan."

For Gagnon, the second place finish is sure to boost his confidence ahead of next weeks World Cup event in Bokwang, South Korea.

"Being the first dual moguls event of the season, it's important to be fast, and that's what I focused on today," said Gagnon.

Phillippe Marquis finished 10th and Simon Pouliot-Cavanagh came 12th to give Canada four men in the final 16. Both Canadian skiers are from Quebec City.

On the women's side, Andi Naude of Penticton, B.C., captured silver while Australian Britteny Cox took gold. American Jaelen Kauf rounded out the podium. It's Naude's second podium finish this season.

"I'm so happy to be on the podium tonight," said Naude. "It was such a great race… Everyone was pushing it, and the course was really fun to ski. It was difficult, but it brought out the best in all of us."

Montreal's Chloe Dufour-Lapointe came seventh and Quebec City's Audrey Robichaud slipped into the Top 10 with a ninth-place result.