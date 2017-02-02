Canadian ski cross racer Georgia Simmerling appears to have suffered multiple injuries from a crash during a race in Italy on Jan. 15.

Simmerling revealed in a message on her official Twitter account Thursday that she suffered a concussion, a torn knee ligament and a broken rib.

SENT IT DEEEEEEP. Too deep. Concussion, torn MCL, bit tongue, broken rib deep. Hopefully back racing for @BlueMtnResort! 🙏@B2ten pic.twitter.com/wYRPHgoe9G — @gsimmerling

The exact nature and extent of her injuries is unknown, but Alpine Canada told CBC Sports that Simmerling should be ready for the World Cup finals on March 5 at Blue Mountain in Ontario.

"Georgia is tracking positively to return to races for Blue Mountain," a spokesperson for Alpine Canada told CBC Sports. "She will be sitting out for this weekend's races and next weekend's. If everything goes to plan, she should be back skiing middle of February."

The North Vancouver, B.C. native is currently fifth in the women's ski cross overall standings with 336 points, prior to this weekend's ski cross double header in Feldberg, Germany.

This isn't the first time that Simmerling has suffered an injury. In 2012, she broke three vertebrae in her neck and back and wore a body brace for seven weeks.

Simmerling won a bronze medal in women's track cycling ski pursuit at Rio 2016. She also finished 14th in women's ski cross in Sochi 2014 and also competed in two alpine events at Vancouver 2010.

She is the first Canadian athlete to compete in three different sports in three different Olympics.