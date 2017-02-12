Canada's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand won bronze in men's slopestyle at a World Cup event in his hometown of Quebec City on Sunday afternoon.
Switzerland's Andri Ragettli took gold with 94.60 points, Britain's James Woods (93.80) won silver and Beaulieu-Marchand (93.40) was third.
Evan McEachran (84.60) of Oakville, Ont., finished eighth, Alex Bellemare (82.80) of St-Boniface, Que., was 10th, Teal Harle (78.00) of Campbell River, B.C., placed 12th.
Calgary's Mark Hendrickson was 16th, Matthew Wilcox (76.00) of Collingwood, Ont., was 28th, Patrick Dew of Whistler, B.C., and Max Moffatt of Caledon, Ont., both had 72.00 points to finish 34th and 35th respectively. Taylor Wilson (70.00) of Whistler finished 38th and Brenden Reid (58.66) of Langley, B.C., was 50th.
In the women's slopestyle, Norway's Johanne Killi (88.80) won gold, Switzerland's Sarah Hoefflin (87.80) took silver and countrywoman Giulia Tanno (77.00) was third.
Kim Lamarre (50.20) of Lac-Beauport, Que., was the best Canadian, taking sixth. Dara Howell (78.66) of Huntsville, Ont., placed 11th, Yuki Tsubota (69.00) of Whistler was 13th and Elena Gaskell (64.33) of Vernon, B.C., was 16th.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.