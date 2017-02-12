Canada's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand won bronze in men's slopestyle at a World Cup event in his hometown of Quebec City on Sunday afternoon.

Switzerland's Andri Ragettli took gold with 94.60 points, Britain's James Woods (93.80) won silver and Beaulieu-Marchand (93.40) was third.

Evan McEachran (84.60) of Oakville, Ont., finished eighth, Alex Bellemare (82.80) of St-Boniface, Que., was 10th, Teal Harle (78.00) of Campbell River, B.C., placed 12th.

Calgary's Mark Hendrickson was 16th, Matthew Wilcox (76.00) of Collingwood, Ont., was 28th, Patrick Dew of Whistler, B.C., and Max Moffatt of Caledon, Ont., both had 72.00 points to finish 34th and 35th respectively. Taylor Wilson (70.00) of Whistler finished 38th and Brenden Reid (58.66) of Langley, B.C., was 50th.

In the women's slopestyle, Norway's Johanne Killi (88.80) won gold, Switzerland's Sarah Hoefflin (87.80) took silver and countrywoman Giulia Tanno (77.00) was third.

Kim Lamarre (50.20) of Lac-Beauport, Que., was the best Canadian, taking sixth. Dara Howell (78.66) of Huntsville, Ont., placed 11th, Yuki Tsubota (69.00) of Whistler was 13th and Elena Gaskell (64.33) of Vernon, B.C., was 16th.