Three Canadians skied their way onto the podium at a World Cup moguls event at Deer Lake, Utah on Thursday.

In the men's event, Mikael Kingsbury won gold and Philippe Marquis took bronze while veteran Justine Dufour-Lapointe finished with a strong second place finish in women's competition.

Kingsbury, a 24-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., scored a 82.48, just ahead of France's Benjamin Cavet, who finished second with 81.17.

It was Kingsbury's 36th World Cup victory and 57th podium. He now shares the record of most podiums with the legendary Edgar Grospiron.

"Today, I had to focus on my runs, and that's typically when I achieve my best results," Kingsbury said. "I felt that my skiing was getting stronger as the competition progressed."

Marquis rounded out the podium with a 79.76 to take the bronze medal. It was the Quebec City native's first podium finish this season.

"I'm really happy. This was definitely some of my best skiing to date," Marquis said. "I was confident, and skiing with authority. Today, I was able to pull everything together. I'm happy and relieved to finish third, and find myself on the podium."

Fellow Canadian Simon Pouliot-Cavanagh finished seventh.

In women's moguls, Montreal native Justine Dufour-Lapointe won silver, scoring 78.60 for her third consecutive podium finish. She placed second to American Morgan Schild, who won gold with 81.27. Australia's Britteny Cox placed third (77.00).

Other notable Canadian finishes include Chloe Dufour-Lapointe in seventh, Maxime Dufour-Lapointe in 10th and Andi Naude placing 11th.