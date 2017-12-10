Maurice Manificat of France and Davos specialist Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg won long-distance freestyle races in the cross-country skiing World Cup on Sunday.
Manificat completed the 15-kilometre men's course 4.0 seconds faster than two-time world champion Sergei Ustyugov of Russia.
Another Russian, Alexander Bolshunov, was third trailing 14.6 seconds behind Manificat's time of just under 34 minutes. Bolshunov closed the gap on overall World Cup leader Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway.
Alex Harvey finished 10th, just over one minute behind the leader.
Oestberg won the 10-kilometre race 5.9 seconds ahead of fellow Norwegian Ragnhild Haga. Third-placed Krista Parmakoski of Finland was 7.9 seconds back.
"Davos is my favourite place, it's almost the only venue I can win a World Cup," said Oestberg, who has three wins at the Swiss resort.
World Cup leader Charlotte Kalla of Sweden was eighth, 26 seconds back.
