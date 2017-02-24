Click on the video player above to watch live action from the skeleton and bobsleigh world championships in Konigssee, Germany.

Coverage begins on Friday at 5 a.m. ET with the first run of the men's skeleton event. Canada's Barrett Martineau has been the best Canadian slider so far this season, sitting 12th overall in World Cup standings.

The men's second run is slated to start at 7 a.m. ET, which you can watch by clicking on the video player below.

(Live at 7::00 am ET) IBSF World Championship Bobsleigh and Skeleton on CBC0:00

The women's skeleton event begins at 9 a.m. ET, with the second run set for 11 a.m. ET.

Canada's Mirela Rahneva will look to build upon her incredible rookie season that sees her sitting fourth overall in the World Cup standings. Teammate Elisabeth Vathje, ranked fifth overall, is also a threat to land on the podium.

Action continues on Saturday with the final two runs of the women's skeleton event at 2:30 a.m. ET and 4:30 a.m. ET.

The 4-man bobsleigh competition begins on Saturday with runs at 7:30 a.m. ET and 9:20 a.m. ET.

Sunday will see the final two runs of the men's competition at 2:30 a.m. ET and 4:30 a.m. ET, followed by the final two runs of bobsleigh at 7:30 a.m. ET and 9:24 a.m. ET.