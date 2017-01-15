Elisabeth Vathje was declared the winner of the women's skeleton event in Winterberg, Germany on Sunday in a race that was shortened to one run due to weather conditions.

Canadian teammate Mirela Rahneva also reached the podium with a third-place finish.

Mirela Rahneva takes bronze in Winterberg1:58

Vathje posted a time of 58.02 seconds, 0.10 seconds ahead of Germany's Jacqueline Loelling, and 0.12 seconds in front of Rahneva.

It was the second medal of the season for both Canadians.

Vathje, 22, also finished at the top of the podium at the season-opening event in Whistler, B.C. in early December, while Rahneva, 28, earned bronze in Lake Placid, N.Y. for her first career World Cup medal.