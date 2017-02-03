Canada's Mirela Rahneva slid onto the World Cup skeleton podium for the fourth time this season, taking silver in an event on the historic Igls track in Austria.

The Ottawa native posted a total time of one minute, 48.31 seconds, just 0.16 seconds off the winning mark of Germany's Tina Hermann and 0.08 ahead of bronze medallist Janine Flock of Austria.

Rahneva's teammates Elisabeth Vathje (+0.40) and Jane Channell (0.50) finished fifth and sixth, respectively. It also marked a seaon`s best result for Channell.

