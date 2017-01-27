Canada's Mirela Rahneva just missed the podium in the women's skeleton World Cup event in Konigssee, Germany on Friday.

The Ottawa native posted a total time of one minute, 44.22 seconds, just 0.91 seconds off the winning mark.

Germany swept the podium in the hometown event as Jacqueline Loelling claimed the gold medal, Tina Hermann finished with silver and Anna Fernstaedt took bronze.

Jacqueline Loelling slides to skeleton gold on home track2:21

It was the second-ever win for Loelling and the first World Cup medal for Fernstaedt.

Rahneva won her first World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland on Jan. 20, finishing nearly two seconds ahead of her opponents.

There were two other Canadians in the 22-athlete field on Friday— Jane Channell finished in a tie for 11th while Elisabeth Vathje was 14th.