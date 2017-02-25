European champion Jacqueline Loelling edged Olympic champion Tina Hermann to win her first skeleton world championship title on Saturday in Koenigssee, Germany.
Loelling — at age 22 the youngest ever female world champion in skeleton — was quickest in two of the three runs over two days to beat German teammate Hermann by 0.25 seconds.
"I'm lost for words right now. It feels great. I didn't expect to win, though I had perhaps hoped a little bit," said Loelling.
The second run was canceled on Friday due to inclement weather so the title was decided with the remaining three. Britain's Lizzy Yarnold was third, 0.73 back, ahead of Germany's Anna Fernstaedt, Belgium's Kim Meylemans and Canada's Elisabeth Vathje.
