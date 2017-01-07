Christopher Grotheer set track records to win his first skeleton World Cup on Saturday.

The 25-year-old German produced a new best mark in his first run and bettered it with his second of 56.10 seconds for a combined time of 1 minute, 52.3 seconds on the Altenberg track.

Seven-time defending champion, Martins Dukurs, was 0.30 behind in the world champion's first podium appearance of the season. Axel Jung of Germany was third, 0.47 seconds behind.

Barrett Martineau was the top Canadian finisher, sliding to eighth place. The 25-year-old former ski jumper from Calgary posted a time of 1:54.08 and was pleased with the result.

"I'm wearing a big smile today," said Martineau after matching his career best performance.

"Altenberg is one of the hardest tracks in the world, and it is one that I have had the least amount of runs and experience on so it's great to be able to come out of this race as the top North American on European grounds."

South Korea's Yun Sung-bin, who was fifth, took the lead in the overall standings after three of eight races with 609, ahead of Dukurs on 586. Matt Antoine of the United States is third on 562 after finishing ninth in Altenberg.