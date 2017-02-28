Depending on who's talking, Sidney Crosby scored the second or third most important goal in Canadian hockey history.
Paul Henderson will always top the list, with his famed goal that beat the Soviets during the historic Canada-Russia battle in 1972.
Then there's Mario Lemieux, whose game-winning goal in the third and final game of the 1987 Canada Cup series sunk the Russians.
But on this day, Feb. 28, 2010, it was Crosby who electrified a nation.
On the last day of the final event of the Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver, Canada and the U.S., were battling for hockey supremacy. With the gold-medal game tied 2-2 in overtime, Crosby found himself free down low.
Yelling for linemate Jarome Iginla, Crosby took a pass from "Iggy" and fired the golden goal past U.S. goaltender Ryan Miller.
The goal sent the Canadian crowd into delirium and cemented Crosby as a cultural icon.
