Click on the video above today at 4 p.m. ET as CBC Sports reporter Jamie Strashin and Olympian Deidra Dionne discuss the impending IOC ruling on whether Russia will be allowed to compete at the Olympics.
On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee's executive board will decide Russia's fate concerning the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea.
The ruling from the 14-member board, expected to come down at 1:30 p.m. ET, arrives three years after allegations first surfaced of state-sponsored doping in Russia, leading to a series of reports detailing the extent of the alleged program.
Russia continues to deny a state-sponsored doping program existed.
