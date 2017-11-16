Canada's best short track athletes will be in action this weekend in Seoul, South Korea.
Click on the video player above on Friday beginning at 11:30 p.m. ET to watch live coverage of the short track speed skating World Cup. Action includes the men's and women's 500m, 1500m, and relay events.
Coverage continues on Saturday at 11:50 p.m. ET with the men's and women's 1000m, as well as the finals in the relay events.
