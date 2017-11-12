Canada's Kim Boutin tallied her second individual gold medal of the season at a short track speed skating World Cup event in Shanghai, China, on Sunday.

Boutin, of Sherbrooke, Que., took gold on Saturday in the women's 500-metre event, and followed that up with the top spot on the podium in the 1000m discipline.

Teammate Marianne St-Gelais took silver, skating to a time of one minute, 28.937 seconds, just 0.052 behind Boutin. The medal is also the second of the weekend for St-Gelais, of Saint-Félicien, Que., who picked up a bronze in the 1500m on Saturday.

Boutin has also won three individual silver medals as well as a silver and bronze in relay this season.​

On the men's side, the Canadian men's 5000m relay team will come home with bronze, thanks to the efforts of members Charles Hamelin of Sainte-Julie, Que., Samuel Girard of Ferland-et-Boilleau, Que., Montreal's Pascal Dion and Charle Cournoyer of Boucherville, Que..

Canada finished the race in behind the U.S. – who set a world record time of 6:29.052 – and Korean entries.