Canada's Kim Boutin tallied her second individual gold medal of the season at a short track speed skating World Cup event in Shanghai, China, on Sunday.
Boutin, of Sherbrooke, Que., took gold on Saturday in the women's 500-metre event, and followed that up with the top spot on the podium in the 1000m discipline.
Teammate Marianne St-Gelais took silver, skating to a time of one minute, 28.937 seconds, just 0.052 behind Boutin. The medal is also the second of the weekend for St-Gelais, of Saint-Félicien, Que., who picked up a bronze in the 1500m on Saturday.
Boutin has also won three individual silver medals as well as a silver and bronze in relay this season.
On the men's side, the Canadian men's 5000m relay team will come home with bronze, thanks to the efforts of members Charles Hamelin of Sainte-Julie, Que., Samuel Girard of Ferland-et-Boilleau, Que., Montreal's Pascal Dion and Charle Cournoyer of Boucherville, Que..
Canada finished the race in behind the U.S. – who set a world record time of 6:29.052 – and Korean entries.
