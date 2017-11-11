Canada's Kim Boutin added her first individual gold to her medal haul with a win in the 500-metre short track speed skating World Cup event in Shanghai, China, on Saturday.

However, Martina Valcepina of Italy was leading the race until a fall on the last lap knocked her out of contention

Boutin, of Sherbrooke, Que., ended up crossing the line first with a time of 43.722 seconds. Italy's Arianna Fontana was next at 43.815, followed by Sofia Prosvirnova of Russia at 43.884.

Canada's Kim Boutin claims ladies 500m gold at ISU World Cup1:43

Despite the win, Boutin feels there is still room for improvement.

"I didn't race like I wanted. That's in part because I tried some [new] things today, so I learned some valuable lessons and that's a positive," Boutin said.

"But I'm happy with the result. I was confident and I came up with great times [per lap], which allowed me to pull ahead. "My goal today was to play around with my speed and I was a little surprised when [Fontana] overtook me in the first straightaway. The lesson here is that I need to give it my all at the start."

Boutin has also won three individual silver medals as well as a silver and bronze in relay this season.

St-Gelais takes bronze in 1500m

Canada picked up another medal on Saturday, with Marianne St-Gelais taking bronze in the 1500.

Suk Hee Shim posted a time of 2:31.490 seconds and Min Jeong Choi clocked in at 2:31.602 to give South Korea a one-two finish, while St-Gelais of Saint-Félicien, Que., came in at 2:31.691.

Marianne St-Gelais grabs 1500m bronze medal in Shanghai7:23

"That was my first 1500m this season, so I was a little nervous before the race because I felt a little rusty in terms of my strategic approach," St-Gelais said.

"But my goal today was just that, to regain some confidence in that distance in terms of strategy. It worked out well, so there was no reason to worry, I realized that the foundation was still there. I skate a lot by instinct and it ended up being a good race."

Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., was fourth in the A final and. Jamie Macdonald of Fort St. James, B.C. was second in the 1500 B final.

On the men's side, Charles Hamelin of Sainte-Julie, Que., finished fourth in the 500 A final, while Samuel Girard of Ferland-et-Boilleau, Que., was third in the B final.