Kim Boutin became the second Canadian to finish the World Cup short track series as an overall winner on Sunday in Seoul.
A contentious final corner of the ladies 1000m final saw Boutin's rival Shim Suk Hee crash out after contact between the two skaters and Great Britain's Elise Christie.
Boutin earned a silver medal and secured the overall title while Christie earned a penalty that left her in tears.
South Korea's Choi Min Jeong won her sixth individual gold this season while Yara van Kerkhof of the Netherlands was third.
"I blocked Christie inside and sometimes contact happens," Boutin said. "Everyone in there is really strong. We were jostling."
Boutin's title followed teammate Marianne St-Gelais's path, as she took the 500m crown on Saturday.
