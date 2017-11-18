Charles Hamelin couldn't be caught in the men's 1500-metre at the short track speed skating World Cup event in Seoul, South Korea on Saturday.

The Sainte-Julie, Que., native topped the field with a time of two minutes, 14.179 seconds to come away with gold. Dae Heon Hwang of South Korea was second at 2:14.209, followed by American J.R. Celski at 2:14.535.

Samuel Girard, of Ferland-et-Boilleau, Que., earned a fourth-place finish with a time of 2:14.660.

Boutin continues strong season

On the women's side, Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que., just keeps on winning medals, this time coming away with bronze in the 1500.

Min Jeong Choi (2:24.515) and Suk Hee Shim (2:24.696) scored gold and silver, respectively, for South Korea, while Boutin clocked in at 2:24.791 for third.

Marianne St-Gelais, of Saint-Felicien, Que., was fourth at 2:24.883.

Boutin added to her medal haul which also includes two individual golds and a silver as well as a silver and bronze in relay.

CBC Sports' live coverage continues on Saturday at 11:50 p.m. ET with the men's and women's 1000-metre, as well as the finals in the relay events.