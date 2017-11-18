Charles Hamelin couldn't be caught in the men's 1500-metre at the short track speed skating World Cup event in Seoul, South Korea on Saturday.
The Sainte-Julie, Que., native topped the field with a time of two minutes, 14.179 seconds to come away with gold. Dae Heon Hwang of South Korea was second at 2:14.209, followed by American J.R. Celski at 2:14.535.
ALERTE 🏅 ALERT—
@SSC_PVC
🥇 : @Speedskater01
4. @SamGirardCAN
1500m M/H#WCShortTrack -Seoul 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/1iO8n6iF8p
Samuel Girard, of Ferland-et-Boilleau, Que., earned a fourth-place finish with a time of 2:14.660.
Boutin continues strong season
On the women's side, Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que., just keeps on winning medals, this time coming away with bronze in the 1500.
ALERTE 🏅 ALERT—
@SSC_PVC
🥉: @kimbtin
4. @mastgelais
1500m W/F #WCShortTrack -Seoul 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/GpP0J9nUhP
Min Jeong Choi (2:24.515) and Suk Hee Shim (2:24.696) scored gold and silver, respectively, for South Korea, while Boutin clocked in at 2:24.791 for third.
Marianne St-Gelais, of Saint-Felicien, Que., was fourth at 2:24.883.
Boutin added to her medal haul which also includes two individual golds and a silver as well as a silver and bronze in relay.
CBC Sports' live coverage continues on Saturday at 11:50 p.m. ET with the men's and women's 1000-metre, as well as the finals in the relay events.
