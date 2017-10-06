Canada's short track speed skating team qualified 11 of a possible 12 spots on Thursday for the final rounds of the 500-metre and 1,500 events in the second leg of the World Cup season in Dordrecht, Netherlands.

On the women's side, Kim Boutin and Jamie Macdonald advanced in the 500 and 1,500 events, Valerie Maltais qualified for the 1,500 and Marianne St-Gelais in the 500.

Charle Cournoyer (1,500) Samuel Girard (500, 1,500) and Charles Hamelin (500, 1,500) are through to the final rounds for the men's team.

Macdonald had a particularly good day as she won all of her races, including the 500 elimination round where she finished ahead of reigning world champion Elise Christie of Great Britain.

"I had the number one position on the starting line and I had a good start, so that allowed me to come out first and I led the whole race," said Macdonald.

"I was watching Elise. I knew she was right behind me and I thought she might set something up, but I think I did a good job of varying my speed and by throwing in two crossovers, she wasn't able to. It was a good race."

Qualifying rounds in the 1,000 and relay events take place Friday.

Canada had a good start to the season at the World Cup opener in Budapest last weekend, highlighted by the men's and women's relay teams earning gold and silver, respectively, and a trio of silvers for Boutin.

CBCSport.ca will provide live coverage of this weekend's World Cup races, beginning on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET. Catch more live action Sunday at 8 a.m. ET.