The Canadian men's short track relay team struck gold on Sunday in the Netherlands, making them a perfect two-for-two this season in World Cup competition.

The women's relay team also stepped onto the podium for the second time in as many weeks, claiming bronze, while Samuel Girard came away with silver in the men's 1,000-metre.

The quartet of Charles Hamelin (Saint-Felicien, Que.), Charle Cournoyer (Boucherville, Que.), Girard (Ferland-et-Boilleau, Que.), and Pascal Dion (Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles, Que.) clocked in at six minutes, 42.478 seconds for the win.

Canada was followed by the Netherlands at 6:42.554 and China at 6:42.746.

The same four Canadian skaters reached the top of the podium in the season-opener last week in Budapest, Hungary.

Meanwhile, China crossed the line first in the women's 3,000 relay with a time of 4:09.491, while South Korea, led by Jeong Min Choi, was next at 4:09.533.

The Canadian entry of Valerie Maltais (Saguenay, Que.), Marianne St-Gelais and Kasandra Bradette (both of Saint-Felicien, Que.), and Jamie Macdonald (Fort St. James, B.C.) posted a time 4:09.729 to secure third.

Girard, who won the 500 on Saturday, continued his strong start to the season with his second-place finish in the 1,000.

Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands notched the fastest time at 1:28.328 for his second medal of the weekend, followed by Girard at 1:28.420 and South Korea's Yi Ra Seo at 1:28.955.

Overall, Canada leaves the Netherlands with eight medals, having collected five medals on Saturday, including a pair of golds.

The Canadians had a good start to the season at the World Cup opener in Budapest last weekend, highlighted by the men's and women's relay teams earning gold and silver, respectively, and a trio of silvers for Boutin.