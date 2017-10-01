Canada claimed its first short track speed skating gold medal of the season in the men's 5000-metre relay at the World Cup opener in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday.
The quartet of Charles Hamelin (Saint-Felicien, Que.), Charle Cournoyer (Boucherville, Que.), Samuel Girard (Ferland-et-Boilleau, Que.), and Pascal Dion (Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles, Que.) clocked in at six minutes, 46.191 seconds to edge China by 0.005 seconds. Japan was third with a time of 6:47.8.25.
The Canadian women's 3000 relay team of Valerie Maltais (Saguenay, Que.), Marianne St-Gelais and Kasandra Bradette (both of Saint-Felicien, Que.), and Jamie Macdonald (Fort St. James, B.C.) also reached the podium, notching a silver medal.
South Korea took gold in 4:08.393, Canada was next at 4:09.817, while Russia was third at 4:10.382.
Meanwhile, Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que., continued her strong start to the season by capturing silver in the 1000, a day after finishing second in the 1500.
Boutin finished with a time of 1:34.799 and was once again the runner-up to South Korea's Jeong Min Choi's winning mark of 1:34.660. Elise Christie of Great Britain took bronze at 1:34.852.
In the 1000 B final, Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., finished first in 1:30.982, almost five seconds in front of the pack.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.