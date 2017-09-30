Canada's Kim Boutin had a successful start to the World Cup season, earning silver in the 1500-metre at the short track speed skating event in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday.

South Korea's Jeong Min Choi crossed the line first with a time of two minutes, 33.025 seconds, Boutin, of Sherbrooke, Que., was next at 2:33.096, while Deanna Lockett of Australia was third in 2:33.555.

Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., finished behind the pack in fifth with a time of 2:51.369. Meanwhile, Jamie Macdonald of Fort St. James, B.C., took second place in the B final.

Félicitations / Congratulations@kimbtin

Silver / Argent

1500m W/F#WCShortTrack - Budapest 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/wCayQy1hqe — @SSC_PVC

On the men's side, Samuel Girard of Ferland-et-Boilleau, Que., scored the fastest time in the 1500m B final at 2:21.143.

Charles Hamelin of Saint-Felicien and Charle Cournoyer from Boucherville, Que., who skated in the same heat, were penalized during the semis and did not qualify for the final.

Later Saturday, Canada's women's and men's relay teams will compete in the 3000 and 5000 semifinals, respectively.

Boutin and Maltais have also advanced to the 1000 quarter-finals on Sunday as have Hamelin, Cournoyer, and Girard.

Furthermore, Macdonald and Maltais are through to the semis in the 500.