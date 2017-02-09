Click on the video player above on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
On this edition we begin with action from a World Cup aerials competition in Bokwang, South Korea, where Canada's Olivier Rochon, Travis Gerrits and Catrine Lavallee will look to land on the podium.
At 3 p.m. ET we head to Sweden for a World Cup ski cross competition. Marielle Thompson sits atop the women's overall standings and will look to increase her lead in Idre Fjall.
Baptiste Brochu is fresh off a bronze-medal showing last weekend and will look to contiue that success as snowboard cross World Cup action begins at 4 p.m. ET.
Saturday's show will wrap up with Canadian moguls superstar Mik Kingsbury, Phillippe Marquis and the Dufour-Lapointe sistersin competition in Bokwang at 5 p.m. ET.
Action continues on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET with more ski cross action, plus the world single distances speed skating championships, as well as snowboard cross.
