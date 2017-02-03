Click on the video players below above on Saturday watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
Our coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET with Marielle Thompson and Brady Leman leading the Canadian charge at a World Cup ski cross event in Feldberg, Germany.
At 3 p.m. ET we switch to World Cup snowboard halfpipe action from Mammoth Mountain, Colo.,
Next, we head to the famed Igls track in Austria at 4 p.m. ET for World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton. Canadian skeleton athlete Mirela Rahneva continues her amazing rookie season while Canada's bobsleigh teams look to get back on the podium.
We return to Mammoth Mountain at 5 p.m. ET for a World Cup freestyle skiing slopestyle event.
Catch more Road to the Olympic Games action on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET local time on CBC TV.
