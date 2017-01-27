Click on the video player above on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

Our coverage begins with Canada's luge team looking for a historic result at the world championships this weekend in Innsbruck, Austria.

World Cup freestyle skiing is next at 2 p.m. ET, with Olympic champion Dara Howell leading the Canadian charge at the slopestyle event in Seiser Alm, Italy.

Canada's Erik Guay suffered a big crash on Friday, but expects to be back in action in the men's downhill, at 3 p.m. RT from Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

At 4 p.m. ET, Canada's bobsleigh and skeleton athletes attack the track in Konigssee, Germany, followed at 5 p.m. ET by Mik Kingsbury and the Dufour-Lapointe sisters looking for more success on home soil at the World Cup moguls event in Calgary.