With the 2018 Games quickly approaching, Canadians can tune in to watch the nation's top athletes gear up for the PyeongChang Olympics when the third season of CBC Sports' Road to the Olympic Games kicks off this weekend.

Canadian Screen Award-winners Scott Russell and Andi Petrillo will host the broadcasts, which begin with the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

The event will also be live streamed at cbcsports.ca and via the CBC Sports app starting on Friday at 7 a.m. ET.

Russell and Petrillo will also be joined on the broadcast by four-time world and Canadian figure skating champion Kurt Browning, as well as renowned coach and choreographer Carol Lane, both of whom will offer their insights and analysis.

In total, the Road to the Olympic Games will provide about 130 hours of competition coverage from October to March as Canadian and international athletes attempt to lock down Olympic spots in Pyeongchang.

Additionally, Canadians can watch more than 500 hours of free live streams at cbcsports.ca and via the CBC Sports app.

"CBC Sports is proud to continue to be Canada's best way — and in many cases, only way — to see Canada's Olympians and future Olympians compete leading up to the Games in February," Greg Stremlaw, executive director of CBC Sports, said in a press release.

"We made a commitment to tell the stories of athletes on their journey to the top of their disciplines by showcasing them as they compete nationally and internationally. Canadian audiences have responded positively and that trend continues to grow, as evidenced by the success of our summer season."