Click on the video player above on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

Saturday's show begins with action from the men's combined race from Wengen, Switzerland.

At 4 p.m. ET we have coverage from Winterberg, Germany, where Canada's bobsleigh and skeleton contingent are fighting for a spot on the podium at the latest World Cup stop.

Freestyle skiing wraps up our broadcast, with Georgia Simmerling and Brady Leman leading the Canadian charge at a World Cup ski cross event in Watles, Italy.

On Sunday, our coverage begins with more action from Wengen with the men's slalom event, then we shift to more action from the ski cross World Cup.