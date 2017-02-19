Click on the video player above on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

This week's show begins with Kaillie Humphries looking to score a women's bobsleigh world title in Konigssee, Germany.

Freestyle skiing is up next at 1 p.m. ET, with the World Cup halfpipe competition from the venue that will be used for the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

The show concludes with action from the 2-man bobsleigh world championships as Canadian pilots Justin Kripps and Chris Spring aim to land on the podium in Germany.