The 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea are quickly approaching and winter athletes across the globe are aiming to gain ground in the World Cup circuit.

The World Cup circuit is an important performance indicator ahead of Pyeongchang 2018 as all sports will be included in the Olympic program.

In a wide range of sports from skiing to bobsleigh to figure skating, Canada is currently ranked second with 96 total medals.

After 347 events, Germany leads with 127 total medals while the United States are only four medals back of Canada for second with 92.

After 347 events on the World Cup circuit, Canadian winter athletes continue to shine pic.twitter.com/tW3P6tj8IM — @CBCOlympics

Domination on the slopes

Canada performed well in multiple events over the past week — particularly on the slopes.

In women's moguls at Val Saint-Come Que., Canadians Justine Dufour-Lapointe, Andi Naude and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe swept the podium.

On the men's side, it wasn't a sweep but Sainte-Agathe-Des-Monts, Que., native Mikael Kingsbury repeated as a gold medallist.

Mikaël Kingsbury defends his moguls title in Val Saint-Come2:31

In men's slopestyle from Laax, Switzerland, Canadians once again swept to victory.

Max Parrot pulled off one of his signature moves to capture gold. Mark McMorris took home silver and Tyler Nicholson finished with bronze. In total, seven Canadians reached the 12-man final.

Other notable Canadian medal winners include:

Cross-Country

Skeleton

Gold — Mirela Rahneva

​Bobsleigh