The 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea are quickly approaching and winter athletes across the globe are aiming to gain ground in the World Cup circuit.
-
-
Canada takes 2nd cross-country medal of the weekend in wild photo finish
The World Cup circuit is an important performance indicator ahead of Pyeongchang 2018 as all sports will be included in the Olympic program.
In a wide range of sports from skiing to bobsleigh to figure skating, Canada is currently ranked second with 96 total medals.
After 347 events, Germany leads with 127 total medals while the United States are only four medals back of Canada for second with 92.
After 347 events on the World Cup circuit, Canadian winter athletes continue to shine pic.twitter.com/tW3P6tj8IM—
@CBCOlympics
Domination on the slopes
Canada performed well in multiple events over the past week — particularly on the slopes.
In women's moguls at Val Saint-Come Que., Canadians Justine Dufour-Lapointe, Andi Naude and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe swept the podium.
On the men's side, it wasn't a sweep but Sainte-Agathe-Des-Monts, Que., native Mikael Kingsbury repeated as a gold medallist.
In men's slopestyle from Laax, Switzerland, Canadians once again swept to victory.
Max Parrot pulled off one of his signature moves to capture gold. Mark McMorris took home silver and Tyler Nicholson finished with bronze. In total, seven Canadians reached the 12-man final.
Other notable Canadian medal winners include:
Cross-Country
Skeleton
- Gold — Mirela Rahneva
Bobsleigh
- Silver — Kaillie Humphries, Melissa Lotholz
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.