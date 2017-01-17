With the 2018 Olympic Games less than 13 months away, athletes from around the globe have been battling the ice and snow throughout the World Cup circuit, in hopes of punching their ticket to Pyeongchang, South Korea.

After 276 events in sports ranging from skiing, to bobsled to figure skating, Canada is currently sitting second in the overall standings, 23 medals behind Germany and just three ahead of Russia.

This bodes well for Canadian athletes heading to the 2018 Winter Games as every World Cup event on this circuit will also be part of the Olympic program.

Medal table

1. Germany (109): 41 gold, 36 silver, 32 bronze.

2. Canada (86): 30 gold, 24 silver, 32 bronze.

3. Russia (83): 22 gold, 29 silver, 32 bronze.

4. USA (81): 28 gold, 25 silver, 28 bronze.

5. France (63): 28 gold, 20 silver, 15 bronze.

Canadians did well over the last week to maintain their second-place position, winning nine medals. Olympic champion Marielle Thompson (ski cross), Elisabeth Vathje (skeleton), Alex Harvey and Len Valjas (cross-country team sprint) all captured gold medals for Canada.

Thompson showed why she's the overall leader in women's World Cup ski cross with a dominant effort in Watles, Italy on Sunday.

Marielle Thompson races her way to the top of podium in Watles4:12

Vathje's victory was shortened to one run due to weather conditions Sunday in Winterberg, Germany.