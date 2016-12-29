Scott Smith is set to replace Tom Renney as president of Hockey Canada.

Renney announced Thursday that he's stepping down, and Smith, the organization's chief operating officer, will take over effective July 1.

Renney joined the organization as president and CEO in 2014.

He will continue to lead and set the direction for Hockey Canada in his role as chief executive officer.

"I see an opportunity for Hockey Canada to be more effective in delivering on our growing mandate here in Canada and internationally by separating the roles of president and chief executive officer, and our board of directors has endorsed my view," said Renney.

"Scott and I have very complementary skillsets and approaches, but just as importantly, this also allows us to recognize Scott's demonstrated abilities as a leader and high-performer with a commitment to, and passion for, the game."

Smith joined Hockey Canada in 1995 and was named COO in 2007.

He'll continue to oversee all day-to-day operations of the organization, but will take on a more public role for the organization as part of his duties as president.

"Hockey Canada is a world-leading organization," said Smith. "Our role nationally and internationally continues to evolve, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside Tom, Paul, Mike, and the board of directors."

In attendance for the announcement was Joe Drago, chair of Hockey Canada's board of directors, which endorsed Renney's appointment of Smith to the role of president.

"The board fully supports Tom's decision to appoint Scott as president, and we are 100 per cent confident in the abilities of Tom, Scott, and the leadership team," said Drago.

"This is also about recognizing our people, and ensuring that we have a strong development and retention strategy at all levels of the organization. One of the things that makes Hockey Canada great is its people. Congratulations Scott, we look forward to working with you, Tom, Mike, Paul, and the rest of the Hockey Canada staff for many years to come."