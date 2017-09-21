The world's top athletes can now envision what they will receive for a podium finish at the PyeongChang Games as the medal designs were revealed on Thursday.

No need to worry, they are sticking with the traditional colours of gold, silver, and bronze.

Theses shiny objects will be up for grabs when the Winter Olympics begin on Feb. 9, 2018.

Breaking news: Here are the medals for @PyeongChang2018. 🥇🥈🥉 Good luck to all the athletes! #Olympics pic.twitter.com/pIISYbhFvJ — @Olympics

For a personalized touch, the Korean Hangul alphabet is integrated into the edges of the medals.