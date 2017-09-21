The world's top athletes can now envision what they will receive for a podium finish at the PyeongChang Games as the medal designs were revealed on Thursday.
No need to worry, they are sticking with the traditional colours of gold, silver, and bronze.
Theses shiny objects will be up for grabs when the Winter Olympics begin on Feb. 9, 2018.
Breaking news: Here are the medals for @PyeongChang2018. 🥇🥈🥉 Good luck to all the athletes! #Olympics pic.twitter.com/pIISYbhFvJ—
@Olympics
For a personalized touch, the Korean Hangul alphabet is integrated into the edges of the medals.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.