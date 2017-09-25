If you want to watch men's and women's hockey at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, you might have to seriously adjust your internal body clock.

The International Ice Hockey Federation released the hockey schedules for the upcoming Winter Games in South Korea on Monday. Pyeongchang will be 14 hours ahead of Canada's eastern time zone during the Olympics due to daylight savings.

Canada's men's team opens its tournament against Switzerland on Feb. 15, 2018 at 7:10 a.m. ET, followed by games against the Czechs on Feb. 16 on 10:10 p.m. ET and host country South Korea on Feb. 18 at 7:10 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the women's team faces Russia on Feb. 11 at 7 a.m. ET, Finland on Feb. 13 at 2 a.m. ET and the United States on Feb. 14 at 10:10 p.m. ET.

All games will be streamed on CBC's Olympic platforms.

"From a Canadian audience perspective, we are quite pleased with the schedule that was agreed upon by the International Ice Hockey Federation and the International Olympic Committee," said Greg Stremlaw, executive director, CBC Sports and general manager, Olympics.

"With any Olympic Games there is a challenge to satisfy audiences around the world. Given the time difference between the Republic of Korea's and Canada's time zones, we feel that many of the games that will matter most to Canadians have been scheduled to start at fairly convenient times — including some in North American prime time."

Although set by the IIHF, the PyeongChang organizing committee has yet to ratify the schedule so times are subject to change.

The men's tournament will not feature NHL players. IIHF president Rene Fasel told Reuters that "logistically it is practically impossible for Pyeongchang."

"That train has left the station."

Still, the NHL will reportedly take a hit for its decision to forgo the Olympics. NBC, which holds the league's U.S. rights, won't show any NHL games during the Olympics, which run from Feb. 7-26, according to Larry Brooks of the New York Post.

Here are the full schedules for the men's and women's Olympic events:

Men's hockey schedule

Preliminaries:

Feb. 14 at 7:10 a.m. ET: Slovakia vs. Russia

Feb. 14 at 7:10 a.m. ET: U.S. vs. Slovenia

Feb. 14 at 22:10 p.m. ET: Finland vs. Germany

Feb. 15 at 2:40 a.m. ET: Norway vs. Sweden

Feb. 15 at 7:10 a.m. ET: Czech Republic vs. South Korea

Feb. 15 at 7:10 a.m. ET: Switzerland vs. Canada

Feb. 15 at 10:10 p.m. ET: U.S. vs. Slovakia

Feb. 16 at 2:40 a.m. ET: Russia vs. Slovenia

Feb. 16 at 7:10 a.m. ET: Finland vs. Norway

Feb. 16 at 7:10 a.m. ET: Sweden vs. Germany

Feb. 16 at 10:10 p.m. ET: Canada vs. Czech Republic

Feb. 17 at 2:40 a.m. ET: South Korea vs. Switzerland

Feb. 17 at 7:10 a.m. ET: Russia vs. U.S.

Feb. 17 at 7:10 a.m. ET: Slovenia vs. Slovakia

Feb. 17 at 10:10 p.m. ET: Germany vs. Norway

Feb. 18 at 2:40 a.m. ET: Czech Republic vs. Switzerland

Feb. 18 at 7:10 a.m. ET: Canada vs. South Korea

Feb. 18 at 7:10 a.m. ET: Sweden vs. Finland

Qualification playoffs:

Feb. 19 at 10:10 p.m. ET

Feb. 20 at 2:40 a.m. ET

Feb. 20 at 7:10 a.m. ET

Feb. 20 at 7:10 a.m. ET

Quarter-finals:

Feb. 20 at 10:10 p.m. ET

Feb. 21 at 2:40 a.m. ET

Feb. 21 at ed 7:10 a.m. ET

Feb. 21 at 7:10 a.m. ET

Semifinals:

Feb. 23 at 2:40 a.m. ET

Feb. 23 at 7:10 a.m. ET

Medal round:

Feb. 24 at 7:10 a.m. ET: Bronze-medal game

Feb. 24 at 11:10 p.m. ET: Gold-medal game

Women's hockey

Preliminaries:

Feb. 10 at 2:40 a.m. ET: Japan vs. Sweden

Feb. 10 at 7:10 a.m. ET: Switzerland vs. South Korea

Feb. 11 at 2:40 a.m. ET: Finland vs. U.S.

Feb. 11 at 7:10 a.m. ET: Canada vs. Russia

Feb. 12 at 2:40 a.m. ET: Switzerland vs. Japan

Feb. 12 at 7:10 a.m. ET: Sweden vs. South Korea

Feb. 13 at 2:40 a.m. ET: Canada vs. Finland

Feb. 13 at 7:10 a.m. ET: U.S. vs. Russia

Feb. 13 at 10:10 p.m. ET: Sweden vs. Switzerland

Feb. 14 at 2:40 a.m. ET: South Korea vs. Japan

Feb. 14 at 10:10 p.m. ET: U.S. vs. Canada

Feb. 15 at 2:40 a.m. ET: Russia vs. Finland

Quarter-finals:

Feb. 16 at 10:10 p.m. ET

Feb. 17 at 2:40 a.m. ET

Placement semifinals:

Feb. 17 at 10:10 p.m. ET

Feb. 18 at 2:40 a.m. ET

Semifinals:

Feb. 18 at 11:10 p.m. ET

Feb. 19 at 7:10 a.m. ET

Placement finals:

Feb. 19 at 10:10 p.m. ET: Seventh-place game

Feb. 20 at 2:40 a.m. ET Fifth-place game

Medal round: