If you want to watch men's and women's hockey at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, you might have to seriously adjust your internal body clock.

The International Ice Hockey Federation released the hockey schedules for the upcoming Winter Games in South Korea on Monday. Pyeongchang will be 14 hours ahead of Canada's eastern time zone during the Olympics due to daylight savings.

Canada's men's team opens its tournament against Switzerland on Feb. 15, 2018 at 7:10 a.m. ET, followed by games against the Czechs on Feb. 16 on 10:10 p.m. ET and host country South Korea on Feb. 18 at 7:10 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the women's team faces Russia on Feb. 11 at 7 a.m. ET, Finland on Feb. 13 at 2 a.m. ET and the United States on Feb. 14 at 10:10 p.m. ET.

All games will be streamed on CBC's Olympic platforms.

"From a Canadian audience perspective, we are quite pleased with the schedule that was agreed upon by the International Ice Hockey Federation and the International Olympic Committee," said Greg Stremlaw, executive director, CBC Sports and general manager, Olympics.

"With any Olympic Games there is a challenge to satisfy audiences around the world. Given the time difference between the Republic of Korea's and Canada's time zones, we feel that many of the games that will matter most to Canadians have been scheduled to start at fairly convenient times — including some in North American prime time."

Although set by the IIHF, the PyeongChang organizing committee has yet to ratify the schedule so times are subject to change. 

The men's tournament will not feature NHL players. IIHF president Rene Fasel told Reuters that "logistically it is practically impossible for Pyeongchang."

"That train has left the station."

Still, the NHL will reportedly take a hit for its decision to forgo the Olympics. NBC, which holds the league's U.S. rights, won't show any NHL games during the Olympics, which run from Feb. 7-26, according to Larry Brooks of the New York Post.

Here are the full schedules for the men's and women's Olympic events:

Men's hockey schedule

Preliminaries:

  • Feb. 14 at 7:10 a.m. ET: Slovakia vs. Russia
  • Feb. 14 at 7:10 a.m. ET: U.S. vs. Slovenia
  • Feb. 14 at 22:10 p.m. ET: Finland vs. Germany
  • Feb. 15 at 2:40 a.m. ET: Norway vs. Sweden
  • Feb. 15 at 7:10 a.m. ET: Czech Republic vs. South Korea
  • Feb. 15 at 7:10 a.m. ET: Switzerland vs. Canada
  • Feb. 15 at 10:10 p.m. ET: U.S. vs. Slovakia
  • Feb. 16 at 2:40 a.m. ET: Russia vs. Slovenia
  • Feb. 16 at 7:10 a.m. ET: Finland vs. Norway
  • Feb. 16 at 7:10 a.m. ET: Sweden vs. Germany
  • Feb. 16 at 10:10 p.m. ET: Canada vs. Czech Republic
  • Feb. 17 at 2:40 a.m. ET: South Korea vs. Switzerland
  • Feb. 17 at 7:10 a.m. ET: Russia vs. U.S.
  • Feb. 17 at 7:10 a.m. ET: Slovenia vs. Slovakia
  • Feb. 17 at 10:10 p.m. ET: Germany vs. Norway
  • Feb. 18 at 2:40 a.m. ET: Czech Republic vs. Switzerland
  • Feb. 18 at 7:10 a.m. ET: Canada vs. South Korea
  • Feb. 18 at 7:10 a.m. ET: Sweden vs. Finland

Qualification playoffs:

  • Feb. 19 at 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Feb. 20 at 2:40 a.m. ET  
  • Feb. 20 at 7:10 a.m. ET  
  • Feb. 20 at 7:10 a.m. ET  

Quarter-finals:

  • Feb. 20 at 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Feb. 21 at 2:40 a.m. ET  
  • Feb. 21 at ed 7:10 a.m. ET  
  • Feb. 21 at 7:10 a.m. ET

Semifinals:

  • Feb. 23 at 2:40 a.m. ET
  • Feb. 23 at 7:10 a.m. ET

Medal round:

  • Feb. 24 at 7:10 a.m. ET: Bronze-medal game
  • Feb. 24 at 11:10 p.m. ET: Gold-medal game

Women's hockey

Preliminaries:

  • Feb. 10 at 2:40 a.m. ET: Japan vs. Sweden
  • Feb. 10 at 7:10 a.m. ET: Switzerland vs. South Korea
  • Feb. 11 at 2:40 a.m. ET: Finland vs. U.S.
  • Feb. 11 at 7:10 a.m. ET: Canada vs. Russia
  • Feb. 12 at 2:40 a.m. ET: Switzerland vs. Japan
  • Feb. 12 at 7:10 a.m. ET: Sweden vs. South Korea
  • Feb. 13 at 2:40 a.m. ET: Canada vs. Finland
  • Feb. 13 at 7:10 a.m. ET: U.S. vs. Russia
  • Feb. 13 at 10:10 p.m. ET: Sweden vs. Switzerland
  • Feb. 14 at 2:40 a.m. ET: South Korea vs. Japan
  • Feb. 14 at 10:10 p.m. ET: U.S. vs. Canada
  • Feb. 15 at 2:40 a.m. ET: Russia vs. Finland

Quarter-finals:

  • Feb. 16 at 10:10 p.m. ET 
  • Feb. 17 at 2:40 a.m. ET

Placement semifinals:

  • Feb. 17 at 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Feb. 18 at 2:40 a.m. ET

Semifinals:

  • Feb. 18 at 11:10 p.m. ET 
  • Feb. 19 at 7:10 a.m. ET

Placement finals:

  • Feb. 19 at 10:10 p.m. ET: Seventh-place game
  • Feb. 20 at 2:40 a.m. ET Fifth-place game

Medal round:

  • Feb. 21 at 2:40 a.m. ET: Bronze-medal game
  • Feb. 21 at 11:10 p.m. ET: Gold-medal game

With files from Reuters