Let's be honest: narrowing down this list of Canadian athletes to watch at the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea was very difficult.

Canada is once again expected to boast a strong contingent of athletes in an array of events — plus, we still don't know who will be representing the country in sports like curling and men's hockey.

For now, with the Games 100 days away, here's a look at some of Canada's top athletes heading into the Olympics.

Mikael Kingsbury

When the first four letters of your last name imply royalty, you enter life with the bar set pretty high. Kingsbury has lived up to his name and more as Canada's premier moguls skier. The 25-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., has a silver from the 2014 Sochi Olympics, a pair of world championships and owns the record for the most World Cup podium finishes in his sport.

(Rick Bowmer/Associated Press)

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir

Canada's top ice dance duo is back for another run at Olympic gold. Winners at the 2010 Games in Vancouver, Virtue and Moir also earned silver medals in both the ice dance and team events in Sochi. The pair from London (Virtue) and Ilderton, Ont., (Moir) is coming off its strongest season in years, going undefeated en route to a third world championship.

(Ivan Sekretarev/Associated Press)

Charles Hamelin

These will be the fourth Olympic Games for the three-time gold medallist. The 33-year-old short track speed skater from Lévis, Que., has been successful in both individual and relay events, so be sure to watch out for Hamelin. That is, if you can actually see him...

(Jens Meyer/The Associated Press)

Mark McMorris

The seven-time X Games gold medallist in big air and slopestyle had already secured a spot in Pyeongchang when he was involved in a near-fatal crash while backcountry snowboarding in March. The 23-year-old Regina native, who won bronze at slopestyle's Olympic debut in 2014, expects to be ready for the inaugural big air event at the Games.

(Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images)

Ivanie Blondin

Long track mass start speed skating will make its Olympic debut in February, something that caters perfectly to Blondin. The 27-year-old Ottawa native won mass start gold at the 2016 world championships and earned silver the year before.

(Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

The Dufour-Lapointe sisters

Canada's first family of freestyle has a lot to boast about — youngest sister Justine, left, won moguls gold in Sochi, while middle child Chloe took silver. Eldest Maxine will also be competing at the upcoming Games, but lately it's all been about the other two Dufour-Lapointes.

(Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

Marie-Philip Poulin

The captain of Canada's women's hockey team has a knack for scoring goals in gold-medal games. The 26-year-old from Beauceville, Que., scored twice in Canada's 2-0 win against the United States in Vancouver, then netted the overtime winner in Sochi after equalizing late in the third period.

(Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Max Parrot

An upside-down shot of the 23-year-old from Bromont, Que., seems appropriate, considering Parrot was the first snowboarder to land a quad underflip in competition. The slopestyle and big air dual threat is considered a podium favourite for both events at these Olympic Games.

(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kaillie Humphries

Can Humphries make it three Olympic bobsleigh golds in a row? The 32-year-old from Calgary will likely have a different brakeman for these Games than her previous Olympics, but the Vancouver and Sochi champion is preparing for another podium after a season where she finished second at both the world championships and in the overall World Cup standings.

(Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images For IBSF)

Alex Harvey

The cross-country skier famous for his air-guitar celebration heads into the Winter Olympics with plenty of confidence after a season in which the 29-year-old from Saint Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., finished third in the overall World Cup standings. These will be Harvey's third Games, one shy of his father Pierre, who also skied for Canada.