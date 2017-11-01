Canada's Olympic hockey jerseys through the years
How do the jerseys for Pyeongchang stack up?
By Benjamin Blum, CBC Sports Posted: Nov 01, 2017 9:13 AM ET Last Updated: Nov 01, 2017 9:34 AM ET
Canada's Olympic and Paralympic hockey jerseys for the 2018 Winter Games were revealed on Wednesday, with a unique, three-dimensional maple leaf and wing-like details on the sleeves.
Seems like a good time to take a look at some of Canada's hockey sweaters from past Olympics. While some of Canada's iconic looks — like the Summit Series and Canada Cup jerseys — won't be on this list, there are plenty of wardrobe winners and sartorial slip-ups to scroll through.
Here they are, along with the usual, arbitrary rankings that are required of lists like this.
Sochi 2014
The "sideways Canadian flag" look takes some getting used to, though the sublimated leaves around the collar are a nice touch. But the white version looks like a bad photo negative of the red, and the black jersey looks more like a pack of smokes than anything.
Rating: 3 out of 5 DuMauriers
Vancouver 2010
The subtle designs within the maple leaf are what make this jersey memorable, but it looks like one detail was omitted: the leaf's stem. Someone call an arborist...
Rating: 3.75 out of 5 pieces of maple taffy
Torino 2006
Vertical stripes and hockey jerseys don't go together (especially truncated ones), and although the black jersey uses a vintage-inspired logo, it's more of a fauxback than a throwback.
Rating: 2.25 out of 5 CN Towers
Salt Lake City 2002
Now this is how you incorporate an old-school logo into a modern jersey. The bold stripes on the red alternates pop, while the white version plays it straight and succeeds. Bonus points for Hayley Wickenheiser's white grill and Mario Lemieux's signature bucket.
Rating: 4 out of 5 inuksuit
Nagano 1998
Not sure who's idea it was to use the San Jose Sharks' unis of the late '90s as the template for Team Canada, but the look on Wayne Gretzky's face at the bottom right side of the picture says it all.
Rating: 2 out of 5 poutine
Lillehammer 1994
The little leaf with the speed lines inside the big leaf is cool, but the big honking Reebok logo on each shoulder is a bit of a mood killer. Also, someone had to fill the all-red void left by the Soviet Union.
Rating: 3.25 out of 5 Great Lakes
Albertville 1992
Why is Canada wearing blue pants?
(pause to allow for angry fumfering)
There are enough countries that rock the red, white and blue. No need to hop on that tricoloured bandwagon.
Rating: 1 out of 5 Star-Spangled Banners
Cortina D'Ampezzo 1956
Ah, the good ol' days, when hockey sweaters were actually sweaters and goalies used modified oven mitts as blockers. Also, that's Martin Brodeur's dad, Denis, in net for Team Canada, so you're welcome for the free trivia.
Rating: 5 out of 5 Heritage Minutes
St. Moritz 1948
Canada was represented by the RCAF Flyers at the first Winter Games following the Second World War, winning gold in sweaters that repurposed the air force roundel and easily out-Jets'd today's Winnipeg Jets.
Rating: 4.25 out of 5 VHS copies of Top Gun
Antwerp 1920
Alright, busted: these aren't the original Winnipeg Falcons sweaters being sported by former Prime Minister Paul Martin, but rather the early 2000s redux. Still pretty awesome though, eh?
Rating: 3.5 out of 5 non-confidence votes
