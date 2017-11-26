Natalie Geisenberger got another win on home soil and American Emily Sweeney claimed her first gold medal at the luge World Cup stop in Winterberg, Germany on Sunday.

Geisenberger won the women's singles race, holding off fellow German star Tatjana Heufner by about one-third of a second, while Summer Britcher of the U.S. was third.

Geisenberger posted a total time of one minute, 53.484 seconds.

In the sprint race that followed, Sweeney clocked in at 39.598 seconds to claim her first World Cup win, with Britcher second — her second medal of the day — to give the U.S. a gold-silver finish. Geisenberger took bronze.

Alex Gough of Calgary finished 10th in singles and eighth in the sprint, while Kimberley McRae, of Victoria, came in seventh and 13th, respectively.

Geisenberger's win was the 40th of her career in a World Cup singles event. Including the sprint bronze, she now has 81 World Cup singles medals and 105 World Cup medals overall, not including 15 medals that she's collected at past Olympics and world championships.

It was the seventh time she's won singles gold in Winterberg, and the eighth time that she and Huefner have taken the top two spots in a race on the historic track.

Also Sunday, Germany picked up another gold when Felix Loch won the men's sprint. Semen Pavlichenko of Russia was second and Nico Gleirscher of Austria was third.

And in the doubles sprint, Germany — just as it did in the full doubles race Saturday — swept the medals. Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt took gold, Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken earned silver and Robin Johannes Geueke and David Gamm took the bronze.

The Canadian pair of Tristan Walker and Justin Snith placed sixth after finishing eighth in doubles on Saturday.