Italy's Kevin Fischnaller won a World Cup luge race for the first time Saturday after holding off Germany's Felix Loch.

Fischnaller had the fastest time in the first run and prevailed despite being only 14th-best in the second run in Winterberg, Germany. Loch rallied from 10th place after one run for the silver and Russia's Stepan Federov took bronze.

Fischnaller clocked in a one minute, 45.528 seconds for the win.

It was the 18th time out of the last 20 World Cup races in Winterberg that either an Italian or German slider won men's gold. Fischnaller's only other previous World Cup medal was in a sprint race in Igls, Austria in November 2014.

Mitchel Malyk finished 20th as the top Canadian in the field, while Samuel Edney was 28th.

In doubles, Germany swept the medals on home ice. Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken posted a combined time of 1:27.340 for their second win in as many starts this season, their 26th World Cup gold medal overall.

Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt were second, and Robin Johannes Geueke and David Gamm took third.

The Canadian duo of Tristan Walker and Justin Snith finished eighth.

That order of finish was the same as the one in the World Cup race last season in the Olympic test event at Pyeongchang.

CBC Sports will have live coverage of the women's event, as well as the sprint races in all three disciplines beginning on Sunday at 5:30 a.m. ET.