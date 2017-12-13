Click on the video player above to watch action from the luge World Cup in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Coverage begins on Friday with the doubles event with runs scheduled for 10 a.m. ET and 11:20 a.m. ET, followed by the men's runs at 12:40 p.m. ET and 2:15 p.m. ET.

Action continues on Saturday with the women's event (9:30 a.m. ET, 10:50 a.m. ET) and the sprint competitions.